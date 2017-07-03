BRIEF-UK insurer Compre to set up co in Malta, says move not in response to Brexit

July 3 (Reuters) - Compre

* Fas received approval from Maltese Financial Services Authority ("MFSA") to establish an insurance company in Republic Of Malta

* Company will be formed by transferring the domicile of London & Leith Insurance SE from the UK to Malta

* Move to Malta was not made in response to Brexit, had been an intention long before UK referendum

* A further regulated presence within European Union would not be a disadvantage for company-CEO

* Has secured additional funds for further acquisitions via a revolving credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland