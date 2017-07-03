FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-UK insurer Compre to set up co in Malta, says move not in response to Brexit
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 8:48 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-UK insurer Compre to set up co in Malta, says move not in response to Brexit

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Compre

* Fas received approval from Maltese Financial Services Authority ("MFSA") to establish an insurance company in Republic Of Malta

* Company will be formed by transferring the domicile of London & Leith Insurance SE from the UK to Malta

* Move to Malta was not made in response to Brexit, had been an intention long before UK referendum

* A further regulated presence within European Union would not be a disadvantage for company-CEO

* Has secured additional funds for further acquisitions via a revolving credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.