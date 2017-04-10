April 10 Barclays Plc
* Fca and pra investigations into jes staley and barclays
* Barclays plc and barclays bank plc (barclays) announce
that financial conduct authority (fca) and prudential regulation
authority (pra) have commenced investigations into: . Jes
staley, group chief executive officer of barclays, as to his
individual conduct and senior manager responsibilities relating
to barclays whistleblowing programme
* And an attempt by mr staley in 2016 to identify author of
a letter that was treated by barclays bank plc as a whistleblow
* Barclays bank plc, as to its responsibilities relating to
attempt by mr staley to identify author of letter
* As well as barclays systems and controls and culture
relating to whistleblowing.
* Attempt by mr staley to identify author of letter (
"matter") first came to attention of barclays board in early
2017 as a result of a concern raised by an employee
* Board immediately instructed an external law firm, simmons
& simmons llp, to conduct a focussed investigation into matter
which was led by sir gerry grimstone, deputy chairman and senior
independent director, on behalf of board
* Investigation by simmons & simmons llp found, and board
has concluded, that mr staley honestly, but mistakenly, believed
that it was permissible to identify author of letter.
* Board has concluded that mr staley made an error in
becoming involved with, and not applying appropriate governance
around, matter, and in taking action to attempt to identify
author of letter
* Author of letter was not identified and no further action
was taken. Mr staley has apologised to board for his error.
* Board believes that its response to matter should be
proportionate to its serious nature. It will therefore be
issuing a formal written reprimand to mr staley and has decided
that a very significant compensation adjustment will be made to
mr staley's variable compensation award
* Board will give consideration to findings of fca and pra
investigations and precise amount of compensation adjustment
will be determined by board once those investigations have
concluded
* Barclays and mr staley will cooperate fully with fca and
pra investigations
* Board is also commissioning independent reviews of
barclays relevant processes and controls, including its
whistleblowing programme
* Board continues to review position of other employees
involved in this matter.
* John mcfarlane, chairman, said: "i am personally very
disappointed and apologetic that this situation has occurred
* Taking into account both circumstances of this matter and
his otherwise exemplary record since joining barclays, including
contributing significantly to improvements in barclays culture
and controls, jes continues to have board's unanimous confidence
* It will support his re-appointment at barclays annual
general meeting on 10 may 2017.
* Jes staley, group chief executive officer said: "i have
apologised to barclays board, and accepted its conclusion that
my personal actions in this matter were errors on my part.
