BRIEF-Oriental Press Group posts FY profit attributable hk$163.9 mln
* Profit for year attributable hk$163.9 million versus hk$54.6 million
May 30 UKC Holdings Corp
* Says it establishes external investigation committee, regarding accounts receivable treatment
* Says it will delay financial results announcement of the fiscal year ended March 31 2017 once again, due to pending investigation result from the external investigation committee
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/o3DpRN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ASETEK ANNOUNCES NEW DATA CENTER ORDER TO COOL NVIDIA'S P100 GPU ACCELERATORS