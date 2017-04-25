BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 25 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Menzies Aviation Plc and Menzies Aviation Inc
Merger between Menzies and ASIG Holdings Limited and ASIG Holdings Corp will therefore not be referred to phase 2 investigation
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.