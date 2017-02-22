BRIEF-African Dawn Capital sees FY HEPS between 36.94 and 43.25 cents per share
* Says basic loss per share will be between 52.44 and 58.74 cents per share, for period ended 28 February 2017
Feb 22 UK's (Competition and Markets Authority):
* Considering whether Cygnet Health Care/Cambian Adult Services division merger has resulted in creation of a relevant merger situation Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Approved investment in panacee medical hong kong ltd for a total registered capital of hk$80 million