UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat.1 sells online travel agency Etraveli to CVC
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
May 10 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:
* Decided that it is or may be the case that this Capita, Vodafone deal may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the United Kingdom
* Capita, Vodafone deal will be referred for a phase 2 investigation unless the parties offer acceptable undertakings to address these competition concerns Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
* TARGETEVERYONE HAS ESTABLISHED ITSELF THROUGH A LICENSING AND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL