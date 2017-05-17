BRIEF-Power Logics sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 650 billion won
May 17 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
* Decided that completed acquisition by Solera Holdings Inc of Autodata Publishing Group may result in substantial lessening of competition
* Firms have until May 24 to offer an undertaking to CMA that might be accepted Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 650 billion won
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20