March 21 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* UK's CMA- To review long-standing undertakings relating to the National House-Building Council.

* UK's CMA- NHBC has now requested that the CMA review the undertakings given in 1995

* UK's CMA- NHBC argues that there is now more competition from other providers, housebuilders purchasing new home warranties now have greater choice

* UK's CMA- review will look at if there has been a change in circumstances which would justify the removal or variation of the undertakings

* UK's CMA- will not be considering wider issues relating to the NHBC as part of this review Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nwqQDH) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)