March 21 UK's Competition and Markets Authority
(CMA):
* UK's CMA- To review long-standing undertakings relating to
the National House-Building Council.
* UK's CMA- NHBC has now requested that the CMA review the
undertakings given in 1995
* UK's CMA- NHBC argues that there is now more competition
from other providers, housebuilders purchasing new home
warranties now have greater choice
* UK's CMA- review will look at if there has been a change
in circumstances which would justify the removal or variation of
the undertakings
* UK's CMA- will not be considering wider issues relating to
the NHBC as part of this review
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nwqQDH)
