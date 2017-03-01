March 1 UK's FCA:
* UK's FCA proposes reforms to availability of information
in UK equity IPO process
* Consultation paper proposes a package of policy measures
intended to improve range and quality of information available
to investors during IPO process
* Found analysts within non-syndicate banks and independent
research providers generally lack access to information they
need to produce research on IPOs