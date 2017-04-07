April 7 UK's Financial Conduct Authority:

* Bans and fines two individuals for market abuse

* Banned, imposed financial penalties on two former employees of worldspreads ltd, which operated a spread betting business, collapsed in march 2012.

* Has fined WSL'S former chief financial officer, Niall o'Kelly, £11,900 and former financial controller, Lukhvir Thind, £105,000,

* Fines for engaging in market abuse and permanently banned them both from performing any function related to regulated activity