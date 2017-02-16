Feb 16 UK's Financial Reporting Council

* UK Financial Reporting Council (FRC) - has today announced plans for a fundamental review of UK corporate governance code

* Review will build on codes considering balance between its principles and provisions and growing demands on corporate governance framework

* Will highlight importance of helping boards take better account of stakeholder views, linking executive remuneration with performance,

* Will commence consultation on proposals later in 2017, based on outcome of review and government's response to its green paper.