BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 UK's Ministry of Justice:
* Ministry of justice - Lord Chancellor would announce result of her review of discount rate for personal injury claims on morning of 27 February Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5