BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 16 Office of Communications:
* Fined mobile phone provider Three 1,89 million stg after uncovering a weakness in mobile operator's emergency call network. (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)