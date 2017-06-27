UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 UK's Office of Communications:
* Has today published a consultation on proposals for regulating wholesale 'mobile call termination' market for period 1 April 2018 - 31 March 2021
* Proposed charge control would mean that current cap of c.0.5p per minute would fall by around a tenth in real terms by April 2021
* This would apply to all mobile operators connecting calls in UK from 1 April. Proposals are designed to promote competition and protect consumers from high prices
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.