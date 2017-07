July 7 (Reuters) - Ulric De Varens SA:

* Ulric Creations Has Irrevocably Offered Ulric De Varens Shareholders to Acquire All of Their Shares at Price of Eur 5.16 Per Share in Connection With Take-Over Bid

* ULRIC CREATIONS CURRENTLY HOLDS 7,587,014 SHARES OF THE COMPANY, REFLECTING 94.84% OF CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)