April 28 Ulric de Varens SA:

* FY net income group share EUR 1.1 million ($1.2 million) versus EUR 0.9 million year ago

* FY current operating income EUR 1.8 million versus EUR 1.6 million year ago

* In 2017, to continue to support its sales by improving its marketing tools in order to optimize its product mix

