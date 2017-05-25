BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Ulta Beauty Inc
* Ulta beauty announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.72 to $1.77
* Q1 earnings per share $2.05
* Sees q2 2017 sales $1.257 billion to $1.278 billion
* Q1 same store sales rose 14.3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.91 excluding items
* Q1 sales $1.315 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.27 billion
* Ulta beauty inc - company raises guidance for fiscal year 2017
* Ulta beauty inc - qtrly comparable sales increased 14.3%
* Ulta beauty inc sees fiscal 2017 comparable sales growth of approximately 9% to 11%
* Ulta beauty inc- comparable sales for q2 of 2017, including e-commerce sales, are expected to increase 10% to 12%
* Ulta beauty inc - sees to incur capital expenditures in $460 million range in fiscal 2017
* Ulta beauty inc sees fiscal 2017 e-commerce sales growth in 50% range
* Ulta beauty inc - planned increase in fy capital expenditures includes approximately $80 million to fund prestige brand expansions
* Ulta beauty inc - expects to incur capital expenditures in $460 million range in fiscal 2017, compared to $374 million in fiscal 2016
* Ulta beauty inc sees fiscal 2017 earnings per share growth in mid-twenties percent range, compared to previous guidance of low twenties percent range
* Ulta beauty inc - merchandise inventories at end of q1 of fiscal 2017 totaled $1,048.4 million, compared to $843.5 million
* Ulta beauty - fy eps growth guidance includes impact of 53rd week, impact of about $300 million in share repurchases, impact of tax rate benefit recorded in q1
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $8.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
