BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 9 Ulta Beauty Inc
* Ulta beauty announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $1.80
* Q4 earnings per share $2.24
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $1.244 billion to $1.265 billion
* Q4 same store sales rose 16.6 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $1.581 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion
* Board approved new share repurchase authorization of $425 million, effective March 14, 2017, which replaces prior authorization implemented in march 2016
* Board of directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of $425 million, effective March 14, 2017
* Approved a new share repurchase authorization of $425 million which replaces prior authorization implemented in March 2016
* Income per diluted share for Q1 of fiscal 2017 is estimated to be in range of $1.75 to $1.80
* Comparable sales for Q1 of 2017, including e-commerce sales, are expected to increase 9 pct to 11 pct
* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, company currently expects net sales in range of $1,244 million to $1,265 million
* Sees FY comparable sales growth of approximately 8 pct to 10 pct
* Sees capital expenditures in $460 million range in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.