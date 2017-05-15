BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 15 Sparton Corp
* Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation joint venture (ERAPSCO) awarded $77.6 million for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy contract
* Co and Ultra Electronics Holdings awarded subcontracts valued at $77.6 million to their ERAPSCO joint venture
* Erapsco will provide production subcontracts in amount of $36.1 million to Ultra Electronics USSI
* Erapsco will provide production subcontracts in amount of $41.5 million to Sparton De Leon Springs
* Sparton- production expected to be completed by April 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.