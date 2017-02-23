BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 23 Ultra Petroleum Corp
* Ultra Petroleum announces new gas processing contracts
* Renegotiated existing gas processing contracts with enterprise products partners and williams partners
* Primary terms of new contracts extend through 2036
* Says U.S. bankruptcy court approved the renegociated contracts on February 22, 2017
* Says primary terms of new contracts extend through 2036
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION