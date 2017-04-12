April 12 Ultra Petroleum Corp :

* Ultra Petroleum successfully emerges from in-court restructuring

* In support of its plan of reorganization, Ultra raised $2.98 billion in exit financing in order to pay creditors

* In connection with its emergence from Chapter 11, company is issuing 195.0 million shares of new common stock

* Common stock is anticipated to begin trading on NASDAQ at opening of trading on April 13, 2017, under ticker symbol "UPL"

* Has been approved to list newly-issued common stock on NASDAQ global select market

* Has added Neal Goldman and Alan Mintz to board as new independent, non-executive members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: