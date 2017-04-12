BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 12 Ultra Petroleum Corp :
* Ultra Petroleum successfully emerges from in-court restructuring
* In support of its plan of reorganization, Ultra raised $2.98 billion in exit financing in order to pay creditors
* In connection with its emergence from Chapter 11, company is issuing 195.0 million shares of new common stock
* Common stock is anticipated to begin trading on NASDAQ at opening of trading on April 13, 2017, under ticker symbol "UPL"
* Has been approved to list newly-issued common stock on NASDAQ global select market
* Has added Neal Goldman and Alan Mintz to board as new independent, non-executive members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION