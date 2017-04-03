BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 3 Ultra Petroleum Corp
* Ultra Petroleum Corp announces $1.2 billion two-tranche offering of senior notes
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - unit intends to offer $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2022
* Ultra Petroleum - unit intends to also offer $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due in 2025
* Ultra Petroleum - intends to use proceeds from offering, with proceeds from other financings, cash to fund distributions provided for under reorganization plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION