Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 6 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:
* Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin International announce positive data from pediatric phase 2 studies of burosumab (krn23) in x-linked hypophosphatemia
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -data showed serum phosphorus levels, rickets, growth rates, and other functional outcomes improved with burosumab
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - study shows treatment effects from burosumab were sustained through 64 weeks of treatment
* Ultragenyx Pharma-interim 24-week data from separate phase 2 study in patients aged 1-5 showed burosumab increased serum phosphorus levels into low normal range
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - adverse events were consistent with what has been previously observed for burosumab for treatment of xlh
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - "data support potential for burosumab to treat xlh in pediatric patients" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)