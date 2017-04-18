April 18 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
* Ultragenyx, Kyowa Hakko Kirin and Kyowa Kirin
International announce positive 24-week data from adult phase 3
study of Burosumab (KRN23) in X-linked hypophosphatemia
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - study met primary endpoint
of serum phosphorus response and key secondary endpoint of
stiffness improvement
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - patients treated with
burosumab demonstrated a statistically significant improvement
in serum phosphorus levels
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - there have been no deaths
in study
* Ultragenyx - Of 134 patients enrolled, 1 patient in
burosumab arm discontinued treatment during 24-week double-blind
treatment period due to consent withdrawal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: