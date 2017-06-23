June 23 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
* Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (krn23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement,
submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
* Says fda agreed that bla can be submitted based on
available clinical data
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - reached agreement with fda
at a pre-biologics license application meeting on clinical
package to support burosumab
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - fda confirmed that data
from pediatric phase 3 study (cl301) would not be required for
bla filing
* Says fda confirmed that both pediatric and adult
indications would be included in review
* Ultragenyx - fda agreed that 64 week data from study cl201
in 5-12 year olds and 24 week data from study cl205 in 1-4 year
olds would be sufficient for review
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - fda agreed review would be
based on totality of data from adult phase 3 study cl303
including fracture healing data
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical - fda would also accept some
bone biopsy data from 48 week open label bone quality phase 3
study in adults if available during review as supportive
evidence
