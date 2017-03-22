UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc -
* Ultragenyx announces topline data from phase 2 UX007 glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome seizure study
* Study did not meet primary endpoint
* Patients treated with UX007 demonstrated a reduction of 13.4% in overall seizure frequency relative to placebo
* There was no difference in cognitive function as assessed by cantab in patients treated with UX007 compared to placebo
* Two of 36 enrolled patients discontinued treatment during eight-week placebo-controlled period
* 12 patients have discontinued treatment during extension period to date
* Two patients discontinued due to adverse events, 4 patients due to tolerability reasons, and 8 due to compliance or study burden issues
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - "Look forward to studying UX007 in our phase 3 study in Glut1 DS patients with movement disorders"
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - "Continue to evaluate our plans in seizure indication" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.