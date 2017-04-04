BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 4 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd:
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) limited has completed its court-approved financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11 on March 31, 2017
* Ultrapetrol -all of conditions to effectiveness under its plan of reorganization have been satisfied or otherwise waived in accordance with terms of plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION