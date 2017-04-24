April 24 Ultratech Cement Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 7.26 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 5.93 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 81.65 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 8.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 78.41 billion rupees

* Says recommended dividend of INR 10/share

* Says work on setting up the 3.5 MTPA integrated cement plant at Dhar is on track

* Says commercial production at Dhar plant expected to commence from Q4FY19 Source text: (bit.ly/2pWg3nD) Further company coverage: