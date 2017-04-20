BRIEF-Knot Offshore Partners files for mixed shelf of up to $750 mln
* Knot Offshore Partners - in addition, Knutsen Nyk Offshore tankers as, the selling unitholder, may from time to time, offer and sell up to 8,567,500 common units
April 20 Ultratech Inc
* Ultratech announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $57.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.5 million
* Ultratech inc - for q1 of fiscal 2017, ultratech net sales totaled $57.4 million, or 27 percent higher than $45.2 million reported in year ago quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Knot Offshore Partners - in addition, Knutsen Nyk Offshore tankers as, the selling unitholder, may from time to time, offer and sell up to 8,567,500 common units
* Sector watchdog says supervision is rigorous (Adds story first published on May 21 with further comment from regulator)