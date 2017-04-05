Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Ultratech Inc:
* Ultratech Inc - two North American semiconductor manufacturers will target use of lm7 melt system at 7-nm and below nodes
* Ultratech Inc - plans to ship both systems in first half of 2017 to customers' facilities in u.s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)