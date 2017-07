July 10 (Reuters) - UMANIS SA:

* by Decision of Egm the Nominal Value of Umanis Shares Is Divided by 10 and Has Been Reduced from € 1.10 to € 0.11

* DIVISION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM THE TRADING SESSION ON JULY 13, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2u0K4ok Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)