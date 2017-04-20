BRIEF-TOC to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares at the price of 1,016 yen per share, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, on May 29
April 20 UMB Financial Corp:
* UMB Financial Corporation announces agreement to sell Scout Investments, Inc. To Carillon Tower Advisers
* UMB Financial Corp says execution of an agreement to sell 100 percent of stock of Scout Investments, Inc
* UMB Financial Corp says company plans to use proceeds from transaction to support its current growth strategies
* Transaction has been approved by boards of directors at both companies
* UMB Financial Corp - deal for $172.5 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board has agreed to reorganise executive management team's responsibilities to support delivery of group's strategy