April 20 UMB Financial Corp:

* UMB Financial Corporation announces agreement to sell Scout Investments, Inc. To Carillon Tower Advisers

* UMB Financial Corp says execution of an agreement to sell 100 percent of stock of Scout Investments, Inc

* UMB Financial Corp says company plans to use proceeds from transaction to support its current growth strategies

* Transaction has been approved by boards of directors at both companies

* UMB Financial Corp - deal for $172.5 million in cash