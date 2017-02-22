BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing announces acquisition of 70% equity interests in Shenzhen Qisen Fishery Co Ltd
* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement
Feb 22 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says 2016 net profit at T$8.3 billion ($269.47 million), consolidated operating income at T$147.9 billion, EPS at T$0.68
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mb7SPk (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to the see the release)
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors