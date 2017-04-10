BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says March sales down 1.30 percent y/y at T$12.75 billion ($415.85 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nZmQZg (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to see the release)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6600 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement