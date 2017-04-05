UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
April 5 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says its Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$721 million ($23.72 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.4000 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.