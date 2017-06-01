BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on strategic review
* Company reiterates strategic review is being overseen by a special committee & is being undertaken independently
June 1 Umh Properties Inc
* Umh properties, inc. Announces new mortgage loan
* Successfully completed refinancing of its highland estates community through wells fargo bank, for proceeds of $16.8 million
* This freddie mac mortgage loan has a 10-year maturity with principal repayments based on a 30-year amortization schedule
Interest on this mortgage is at 4.12%
