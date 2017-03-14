WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 UMS United Medical Systems International AG:
* First 9 month of 2nd year of liquidation, expenses incurred largely covered by liquidation provision, profit of 6,000 euros ($6,388.20) generated from interest income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.