PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG :
* UMT PUBLISHES VOLUNTARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2016 AND FORECAST 2017
* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF TEUR 207 (PREVIOUS YEAR: TEUR -917) CORRESPONDING TO EARNINGS PER SHARE OF EUR 0.01 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -0.06)
* FY TOTAL PERFORMANCE UP 109.2% TO TEUR 4,745 (PREVIOUS YEAR: TEUR 2,268)
* FY GROSS PROFIT AT GROUP LEVEL MORE THAN TRIPLED TO TEUR 3,759 (PREVIOUS YEAR: TEUR 1,052)
* BASED ON GOOD ORDER BACKLOG AND EXISTING NEGOTIATIONS WITH POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS, MANAGEMENT OF UMT AG EXPECTS A DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH FOR GROUP SALES AND EARNINGS IN 2017
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.