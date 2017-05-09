BRIEF-Tongding Interconnection Information to sell 6 pct stake in Hangzhou IT firm for 55.9 mln yuan
May 9 UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG:
* UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG ACQUIRES MAJORITY OF PEACHES MOBILE GMBH
* ACQUIRED 51 PERCENT OF PEACHES MOBILE GMBH, WHICH WILL BE NAMED UMT PEACHES MOBILE GMBH IN FUTURE. PURCHASE PRICE WAS PAID IN CASH AND TREASURY SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TAIPEI, June 20 Taiwan's export orders for May, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. MAY REUTERS APRIL POLL Export orders (y/y pct) +9.1 +6.85 +7.4 Export orders from China +14.5 +13.8 Export orders from U.S. +10.2