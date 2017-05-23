May 23 UMW Holdings Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 20.2 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 2.80 billion rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 2.20 billion rgt; year-ago net
profit 16.6 million rgt
* "Financial performance of oil & gas segment in 2017 is
expected to remain challenging due to the low time charter rates
environment"
* "The group’s performance will still be affected by the
downturn in the oil and gas industry until the completion of the
exit plan"
* "The outlook for automotive segment is expected to
continue to be competitive for 2017"
* "Auto manufacturers and distributors expected to continue
experiencing lower margins for rest of year with subdued
consumer sentiments & volatility in ringgit"
