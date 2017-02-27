BRIEF-Hornbach Holding FY 2016/17 group EBIT up 14 pct
* FY 2016/17 GROUP EBIT UP DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 14% TO EUR 156.8 MILLION
Feb 27 Umw Holdings Bhd:
* Qtrly revenue 3.06 billion rgt versus 4.18 billion rgt; qtrly loss attributable 1.57 billion rgt versus loss of 284.3 million rgt
* No interim dividend has been recommended for the year ended 31 december 2016
* "Vehicle sales is expected to remain moderate this year due to the continued soft consumer sentiment and stiff competition"
* "Current performance is expected to sustain in 2017" Source text: [bit.ly/2mw21oe] Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 21.0 million rupees versus profit 103 million rupees year ago