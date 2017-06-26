Australia shares end marginally lower; NZ up
June 27 Australian shares trimmed early losses to end marginally lower on Tuesday, ending three sessions of gains.
June 26 UN TOIT POUR TOI SA:
* ACQUIRES CAMPING « SAINT VALÉRY EN CAUX » Source text: bit.ly/2u8V3Z1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 27 Australian shares trimmed early losses to end marginally lower on Tuesday, ending three sessions of gains.
LONDON, June 27 Debenhams, Britain's second-biggest department store operator, said on Tuesday it was making progress in implementing its new strategy, though it cautioned that the UK trading environment had become more volatile.