April 27 Under Armour Inc

* Under Armour executive - sluggish signature market and warm consumer reception led to softer-than-expected results for the Curry 3 sneakers - conf call

* Under Armour executive - expect the revenue growth rate in the second quarter to be approximately 1 point higher than the first quarter - conf call

* Under Armour executive - for second half of year, expect revenue to be up at mid-teen percent rate, with "strongest comparison of 2017 being in Q4" - conf call

* Under Armour executive - this year "Under Armour officially out of acquisition mode and we're in activation mode" - conf call Further company coverage: