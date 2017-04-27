BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Under Armour Inc
* Under Armour executive - sluggish signature market and warm consumer reception led to softer-than-expected results for the Curry 3 sneakers - conf call
* Under Armour executive - expect the revenue growth rate in the second quarter to be approximately 1 point higher than the first quarter - conf call
* Under Armour executive - for second half of year, expect revenue to be up at mid-teen percent rate, with "strongest comparison of 2017 being in Q4" - conf call
* Under Armour executive - this year "Under Armour officially out of acquisition mode and we're in activation mode" - conf call Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.