June 27 Under Armour Inc:

* Under Armour announces Patrik Frisk as president and chief operating officer

* Under armour inc - company also announced strategic executive changes to align its organizational structure

* Under armour inc - Frisk will have responsibility for company's go-to-market strategy and successful execution of its long-term growth plan

* Under armour - Paul Fipps named chief technology officer with responsibility for overseeing all aspects of engineering that support co's web and mobile applications