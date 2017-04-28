BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
April 28 Uni-pixel Inc
* Uni-Pixel inc- taken delivery of a new coating system for application of its diamond guard™ glass replacement resin compound
* Uni-Pixel inc- system is scheduled for installation in may 2017 and is expected to commence production in june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives