March 24 Uni-president China Holdings Ltd
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company of
RMB607.3 million, down by 27.2% as compared with previous year.
* FY revenue amounted to RMB20,985.5 million, down by 5.1%
as compared with previous year.
* Proposed final dividend for 2016 of RMB2.812 cents per
share.
* Proposed final dividend for 2016 of RMB2.812 cents per
share.
* PRC's economy is expected to continue to slow down in 2017
* "Group is optimistic about development in 2017 and expects
economy will grow steadily"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: