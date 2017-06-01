BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
June 1 Uni-Select Inc:
* Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK
* Transaction value is approximately 205.0 million STG on a cash-free and debt-free basis
* Transaction fully funded with debt
* Transaction is fully funded with debt
* Transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS
* Sephton will join Uni-Select's executive team while continuing his leadership role in UK as President and CEO of European business segment
* Terms of transaction have been approved by Board of Directors of Uni-Select and Parts Alliance shareholders
* To finance transaction, Uni-Select has secured a US$625.0 million fully underwritten commitment from National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2