June 9 UNIEURO SPA IPO-UNE.MI:

* COMPLETES ACQUISITION FROM PROJECT SHOP LAND S.P.A OF WHOLE SHARE CAPITAL OF MONCLICK S.R.L.

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF TRANSACTION IS 10 MILLION EUROS, OF WHICH 3.5 MILLION PAID TODAY AND REMAINING PART TO BE DEFERRED WITHIN NEXT 5 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)