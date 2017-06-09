BRIEF-P-ban.com completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
June 9 UNIEURO SPA IPO-UNE.MI:
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION FROM PROJECT SHOP LAND S.P.A OF WHOLE SHARE CAPITAL OF MONCLICK S.R.L.
* TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF TRANSACTION IS 10 MILLION EUROS, OF WHICH 3.5 MILLION PAID TODAY AND REMAINING PART TO BE DEFERRED WITHIN NEXT 5 YEARS
June 23 Australia's Ardent Leisure Group forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, hit by losses at its theme-park division after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.