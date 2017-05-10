May 10 UNIEURO SPA IPO-UNE.MI:

* FY (ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2017) ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF EUR 36.3 MILLION, +41.3% COMPARED TO EUR 25.7 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY (ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2017) NET REVENUES AT EUR 1,660.5 MILLION, +6.6% COMPARED TO EUR 1,557.2 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* AS ALREADY ANNOUNCED DURING THE LISTING PROCESS, BOARD PROPOSES DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1 PER SHARE