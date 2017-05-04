BRIEF-CAE signs series of commercial, business aviation training contracts
CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million
May 4 Unifi Inc
* Kevin d. Hall appointed chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of unifi, inc.
* Unifi inc - thomas caudle will continue to serve as unifi's president, a position he has held since 2016
Unifi inc - chief financial officer, Sean Goodman, has resigned his position effective June 24 to accept employment with another company
Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia